Truck drivers park under Florida overpass after man threatens to jump off

ORLANDO, Fla. — Truck drivers mobilized in Florida to assist police when a man was threatening to jump off an overpass.

The distressed man climbed over the fencing surrounding the overpass above the Florida Turnpike, according to police in Orlando.

Officers shut down that part of the highway. Then, fearing for man’s safety, they turned to truckers passing through the area for help.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes told WKMG that the tractor-trailers lined up underneath the overpass to catch the man if he fell.

About an hour later, police got the man off the bridge and back to safety.

“Once again, we want to thank these truck drivers, who lined up their rigs on the Turnpike under the overpass while OPD Crisis Team members worked to successfully talk the man down safely,” The Orlando Police Department tweeted.

This isn’t the first time police have used this tactic. In April, Michigan State police enlisted the help of 13 truckers, who lined up underneath a bridge in Detroit, as police rescued a man who was threatening to jump.

Suicide resources

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or depression, the following resources are available:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-8255): Speak with someone who will provide free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To learn how to help someone in crisis, call the same number.

Colorado Crisis Services Hotline (1-844-493-8255): If you are in crisis or need help dealing with one, call 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255 to speak to a trained professional. When calling Colorado Crisis Services, you will be connected to a crisis counselor or trained professional with a master’s or doctoral degree.

Colorado Crisis Services Walk-In Locations: Walk-in crisis service centers are open 24/7, and offer confidential, in-person crisis support, information and referrals to anyone in need.

Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline: (1-844-264-5437): The best resource for readers to report suspected child abuse and neglect.

The number serves as a direct, immediate and efficient route to all Colorado’s 64 counties and two tribal nations, which are responsible for accepting and responding to child abuse and neglect concerns. All callers are able to speak with a call-taker 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.