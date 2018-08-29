Today’s Deal: $22.50 Gets You A $45 Ticket to “Stroll Breck”

Posted 10:14 am, August 29, 2018, by , Updated at 10:53AM, August 29, 2018

CLICK HERE TO CLAIM DEAL 

Description:

Breckenridge Wine Classic September 13-16

Stroll down Breckenridge’s delightfully preserved old mining town main street to savor a wide collection of wine, beer and spirits. The Stroll Stop venues include art galleries, tasting rooms, and other historic spaces. At each stop, a subset of wine, beer and spirit representatives will sample their favorites, as well as provide as much detail as you want to learn! The focus of this tasting is the libations, and we end the event right in time to make your dinner reservation at one of Breck’s excellent restaurants. As you stroll through town, note the restored structures and take in the beautiful art at the galleries! This is much more than your usual art walk with as many as 10-15 wines, beers, or spirits to sample at each stop.

All events, prices, personalities, performances, venues, dates and times subject to change without notice. No refunds or exchanges. No one under 21 will be admitted, including infants or children, and you must show valid photo ID. The Classic urges all adults to consume alcoholic products responsibly.

Details:

Deals must be redeemed on website before admittance to Stroll Breck
To redeem this deal: Go to BreckenridgeWineClassic.com

Select Tickets to be directed to the Eventbrite Site
Select Tickets
Enter your promotional code in the top right corner before selecting your tickets
Select # of tickets and continue to check out
No refunds, all sales final.
