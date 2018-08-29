Today’s Deal: $22.50 Gets You A $45 Ticket to “Stroll Breck”

Description:

Breckenridge Wine Classic September 13-16

Stroll down Breckenridge’s delightfully preserved old mining town main street to savor a wide collection of wine, beer and spirits. The Stroll Stop venues include art galleries, tasting rooms, and other historic spaces. At each stop, a subset of wine, beer and spirit representatives will sample their favorites, as well as provide as much detail as you want to learn! The focus of this tasting is the libations, and we end the event right in time to make your dinner reservation at one of Breck’s excellent restaurants. As you stroll through town, note the restored structures and take in the beautiful art at the galleries! This is much more than your usual art walk with as many as 10-15 wines, beers, or spirits to sample at each stop.

All events, prices, personalities, performances, venues, dates and times subject to change without notice. No refunds or exchanges. No one under 21 will be admitted, including infants or children, and you must show valid photo ID. The Classic urges all adults to consume alcoholic products responsibly.