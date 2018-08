COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Suspects drove a stolen vehicle into the front windows of a Colorado Springs business before stealing several items and leaving the scene, according to authorities.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said the incident happened around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 3000 block of North Powers Boulevard. The area is home to several strip malls.

“Neither the suspects nor the stolen vehicles have been located at this time,” police said.