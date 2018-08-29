Setback measure for oil and gas facilities makes Colorado ballot

DENVER — A measure that would set a new minimum setback distance for oil and gas facilities in Colorado has made the state ballot.

Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams said Wednesday that Initiative 97 is projected to have enough valid signatures to secure its place on voters’ ballots in the fall. The measure would require all new oil and gas developments — including fracking facilities — be at least 2,500 feet from occupied buildings and other areas designated as vulnerable.

Current regulations require facilities to be set back 500 feet from homes and 1,000 feet from high-occupancy buildings like schools and hospitals.

Language of Initiative 97 states that proximity to oil and gas development has “detrimental impacts on public health, safety, welfare and the environment.”

The measure says the above impacts can be lessened by placing the facilities farther from occupied structures and vulnerable areas. It defines “occupied structures” as any building that requires a certificate of occupancy or that is intended for human occupancy, including homes, schools and hospitals.

“Vulnerable areas” includes places like playgrounds, sports fields, public open spaces, irrigation canals and bodies of water.

The measure states that the new distance requirement would apply to all new oil and gas developments not on federal land. It also says that the state or a local government can require a larger buffer zone than 2,500 feet.

According to a report from the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, Initiative 97 would make 54 percent of Colorado’s total land unavailable for new oil and gas development. It would make 85 percent of non-federal land inaccessible. The study also stated that the buffers around vulnerable areas would have a much greater impact on limiting space available for development than the buffers around occupied buildings.

Protect Colorado, a group that says it “supports responsible oil and natural gas development, which is vital to Colorado’s economic future,” is against Initiative 97.

According to Protect Colorado’s website, the organization’s chairman argued that voters would not support the measure.

“We are confident people see this measure for what it is, an extreme proposal funded by those in Boulder and Washington, D.C. who do not have [Coloradans’] best interests in mind,” said Chip Rimer. “This measure will devastate the state of Colorado by destroying over 100,000 jobs over the next decade, eliminate billions in state revenues and negatively impact essential services such as health care, education, transportation, fire and safety.”