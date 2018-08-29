Search and rescue team member’s gear stolen; Reward offered for return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A search and rescue volunteer is out thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment. The Alpine Rescue Team says someone broke into a member’s truck and stole jackets, axes and mountaineering boots.

Dawn Wilson is the Public Information Officer for the group. She says the theft happened in the Platt Park neighborhood in Denver late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

The Alpine Rescue Team is a nonprofit group that helps people when they need help on the mountains.

For example, if someone breaks a leg while skiing, the team will respond to help, free of charge. They work in Clear Creek, Gilpin and Jefferson Counties.

Wilson says this is just a sad situation.

“No one on our team deserves for this to be happening, especially him. He’s such a great mountaineer. He really dedicates his time away from his family to help people in the middle of the night, whatever time of day. This is just a really unfortunate event to find out its happened to him,” explained Wilson.

There is a $500 cash reward being offered for the equipment. No questions asked. The team especially wants the Alpine Rescue Team jackets. The number to call is (303) 526-2417.

They are also asking people to be on the lookout for the equipment on Craigslist and area pawn shops.