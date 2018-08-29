Number sickened by salmonella outbreak at Fort Collins restaurant grows to 19

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The number of people sickened by a salmonella outbreak at a Fort Collins restaurant has grown to 19, according to the Larimer County Health Department.

Last week, six people who dined at La Luz Mexican restaurant on Walnut Street in Old Town Fort Collins were believed to have become sick from eating there.

Some of those who had contracted the illness have had to be hospitalized, the health department said.

The restaurant voluntarily closed its doors following the outbreak. The restaurant is cooperating with the health department in trying to determine how the outbreak happened.

Salmonella can cause infections affecting the intestinal tract, urinary tract, bloodstream or other body tissues. It’s often spread through food consumption.

The bacteria can be spread through people who are sick who handle food.

Symptoms might include diarrhea, fever, abdominal cramps, vomiting and bloody stool, and typically appear six to 72 hours after eating contaminated food.

Katie O’Donnell with the Larimer County Health Department said in addition to the 19 cases, there are more pending.

Both La Luz’s Walnut Street location and its location on Boardwalk Drive scored “fair” ratings during health department inspections.