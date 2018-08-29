After brief cool down, warm temperatures return to Denver, Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be a few dry days in Denver and along the Front Range.

There will be hazy sunshine on Wednesday as the heat returns with highs about 87 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The mountains stay dry as well with hazy sunshine and highs ranging from 65 to 75 degrees.

Saturday is the next best chance for afternoon thunderstorms. It starts dry with a 20 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms in the mountains and across the Front Range. Highs drop to 82.

Sunday will be mostly dry across the Front Range with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms in the mountains. Highs warm to about 86 degrees.

Labor Day will also be mostly dry across the Front Range with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms in the mountains. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

