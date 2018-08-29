× Man wanted on felony warrants barricaded in Edgewater home

EDGEWATER, Colo. — The Jefferson County Regional SWAT team is helping Edgewater police with a barricaded subject Wednesday night.

Police say a man barricaded himself inside of a home in the 2000 block of Depew Street.

They describe they man as armed and dangerous and he is wanted on felony warrants.

