Keystone Oktoberfest

Keystone Resort’s 6th Annual Oktoberfest celebration returns to River Run Village this Labor Day Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 1. The day’s activities include the annual Das Bier Burner 5K fun run – raising money for SOS Outreach and a village merchant tent sale. Of course the beer garden will be flowing with seasonal craft beers from New Belgium Brewery that pair perfectly with the schnitzel and brats from Keystone’s culinary teams. Be sure to take in the free music from the Summit Concert Band and local favorite Those Austrian Guys along while kicking up your heels with traditional German dance performances from the Edelweiss Schuhplattlers!

Work up your appetite with the fifth year of the Das Bier Burner 5K fun run which is expected to attract lederhosen-wearing runners and maybe even a dirndl-clad runner or two. The best part? The trophy for crossing the finish line is a stein of Oktoberfest bier for runners 21 and over with a valid ID, of course. Costumes are encouraged and one contestant will be awarded with a Best Costume Prize! Plus the race benefits SOS Outreach, a youth development non-profit that uses year-round, outdoor sports to engage underserved students in long-term mentor based relationships.

For those feeling competitive, back again this year is the Stein Hoisting taking place at 5pm on the main Oktoberfest stage. Ten contestants will test their strength and hold a stein of beer for as long as their arm will let them. A liter stein is filled to the brim with liquid and held at a straight, ninety degree (90°) angle in front of entrant, parallel to the floor with elbows locked. Once the entrant’s elbow bends or spills/drops the stein, that person is out of the contest. The one to make it the longest wins! Enter the stein hosting contest at the main sales location in the Silvermill building when you arrive at the festival, the first 10 people to sign up will compete for Oktoberfest Prize Package including a Keystone Das Boot, 2019 Oktoberfest Tickets, food and drink tickets and more. *Must be 21 to enter.

A 2018 commemorative Oktoberfest stein is $35 and includes three beers from New Belgium.

Admission to the event is free with free parking in the River Run Village parking lots. Drinks are available at a la carte prices from our festival bar with individual pints of beer priced at $7. Bring your appetite, Oktoberfest Food Tasting Tickets available for purchase ($1 each) to use at participating festival food vendor tents (ticket amounts vary per vendor).

As an added bonus on Saturday, Sept. 1, the River Run Village stores and shops are getting in the spirit and having an Oktoberfest Tent Sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day. Snatch up that summer deal and get geared up for winter, which we all know is just around the corner.

