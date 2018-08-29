KarmaLit Candles

We love to feature local small businesses here on Colorado’s Best! But what you may not know is that many of them rely on a very big business to launch and be successful! Our next guest is the co-owner of karmaLit. They’re affordable eco-friendly handcrafted soy candles with unique long lasting scents... And you can find them on amazon handmade! Here to tell us more was Ashil Parag.
Visit amazon.com/handmade/karma-lit... To place an order today! If you make a purchase by this Friday, August 31st... You'll get 20% off your order! Just use the coupon code 'COLORADOSBEST.'AlertMe