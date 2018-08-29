Juvenile male arrested in connection to shooting near Denver middle school

DENVER — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting near a middle school, the Denver Police Department said Wednesday.

Police said a juvenile male was arrested overnight in connection with the shooting near DSST: Cole Middle School in the 3200 block of Marion Street that left a teenager critically injured.

The suspect, whose name and age weren’t released, is being held for investigation of aggravated assault, police said.

The shooting happened about 2 p.m. Tuesday. The wounded boy, who is 13 or 14 years old and has not been identified, remains in critical condition at Denver Health Medical Center.

Denver Public Schools said it will have enhanced security on the campus the rest of the week.