Holiday thunderstorms possible

The warm temperatures have returned and will be sticking around for several more days. The average high temperature in Denver at this time of year is around 85 degrees. We will be above that reading with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees through Friday.

Our forecast now includes more rain chances in the coming week. We've added a low chance for a storm on Friday & Sunday afternoon. We've increased the chance for scattered storms on Saturday & Monday. So, if you are making plans to be outside over Labor Day weekend early is better than later to avoid storms.

Then get ready for a stormy outlook as you head back to work next week. Right now the forecast is calling for a better chance for showers & thunderstorms each day Tuesday through Friday with much cooler temperatures in the 70s.

