Golfer impaled by big bolt in freak accident

GREELEY, Colo. -- What happened to a golfer last Monday in Greeley can only be categorized as a freak accident. It involves a golf club, a driving range, and a 5 inch long eye bolt.

Golfer Matt Gutierrez was looking forward to competing in the Greeley Country Club Pro-Am tournament last week.

While taking some practice swings at the driving range, he was shocked like a bolt out of the blue.

Actually that’s exactly what it was, a bolt out of the blue.

While swinging his wedge club, it caught the boundary rope in front of him and yanked the eye bolt out of the ground holding the rope down.

The eye bolt flew at him as if launched from a slingshot and landed right in his leg. It actually pierced his bone.

Gutierrez, with the eye bolt still in his leg, was taken by ambulance to the North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley.

After two hospital visits, and an operation to arrest a painful infection in the bone, Gutierrez decided to keep the eye bolt.

He admits this is a once-in-a-lifetime freak accident, but is concerned about what he calls a potential hazard.

The Greeley Country Club has since removed the boundary rope and, just to be safe, will not be reinstalling it.

Last year Gutierrez made a hole-in-one at a different course, but what happened to him at the country club, lends a new meaning to the term hole-in-one.