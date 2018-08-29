× Firefighters get life-saving body armor from Shield 616

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Firefighters were presented with life-saving body armor Wednesday night.

Shield 616 teamed up with the Fire Foundation of Colorado Springs to outfit Colorado Springs firefighters with the new protective gear.

“As a former police officer, there are many situations when we go put ourselves in harms way, the firefighters are not far behind us. They are there also. We think about our firefighters, they have no protection. They don`t even have the soft vests that police officers have,” said Jake Skifstad, Shield 616 founder.

Twenty-four protective gear kits including vests were donated by businesses and individuals in the community.

This is the first time Shield 616 has given protective gear to firefighters.