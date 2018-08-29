Denver restaurants among noisiest in the country, according to study

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- If you've noticed that restaurants in Denver are getting noisier - you're right. Denver has the fourth loudest restaurants in the country, according to a recent study.

The study, done by hearing aid manufacturer Oticon, looked at the decibel level at 50 restaurants in ten of America's top food cities. Eateries in Denver came in fourth, with an average noise level of 80.32 decibels.

Here's a look at how the cities ranked in the study.

Nashville — 82.19 dB Portland — 81.92 dB Washington, D.C. — 80.44 dB Denver — 80.32 dB San Diego — 79.23 dB Chicago — 78.94 dB Detroit — 78.45 dB St. Louis — 78.14 dB Seattle — 76.51 dB Austin — 75.60 dB

Of the restaurants in Denver tested, Work and Class was found to have the noisiest average sound level at 85.14 decibels, which is nearly as loud as a gas powered lawn mower.

60 decibels is considered to be normal conversation.

The study also tested decibel levels at Acorn, Vesta, Guard and Grace, and Root Down.

In addition to measuring noise levels, the study also looked at 2018 dining trends. It found that Americans are choosing to eat out 5.9 times per week and that the average cost of dining out is $36.40 a person.

It found that the national tipping average is 18.1 percent.