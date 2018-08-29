Denver police ask public for help finding attempted murder suspect

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for attempted murder and aggravated assault charges.

DPD says Michael Donis was involved in a shooting near West Alameda Avenue and South Federal Boulevard in west Denver on Aug. 24.

Officers said two people were taken to the hospital.

Police say Donis is armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should not approach him and instead call 911.

Anyone who knows where Donis may be is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.