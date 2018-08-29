Colorado seals off abandoned mines to try and prevent deaths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They are the hidden dangers in our forest.

Tens of thousands of abandoned mine shafts are putting the lives of people and pets at risk.

The state estimates there are currently about 23,000 abandoned mines in Colorado, spread out all across the state.

Last winter a 15 year-old teenager ended up falling into one of them. The teen dropped about 100 feet when his rope snapped while he was trying to repel into a mine near Golden.

That mine shaft has since been sealed up. It's one of more than 10,000 the state has closed off since 1980.

It's difficult work funded by coal mines, which pay a tax to operate.

Colorado's Inactive Mine Reclamation Program is one of the most successful in the country.

About 300 mines are sealed up in Colorado every year. However, it's often two steps forward and one step back.

New entrances are discovered almost as often as they're sealed up.

"You'll find them all over the place. We'll go looking for mines and we'll just find new ones," said Levi Hamer, who works on a contract crew that seals up abandoned mines.

Hamer estimates he works on 50 to 100 mines a year.

Mike Mussler worries about the dangers abandoned mines present. His dog Ozzie fell 40 feet into a shaft near his home back in 2013.

"There were two skid marks going over the edge in fresh snow," Mussler said.

Ozzie survived, but many animals and people have died.

"Unless you're right on top of it, you probably wouldn't hear somebody calling for help," said Mussler.

Prior to 1980, before Colorado's Inactive Mine Reclamation Program began, the state was averaging about one death per year.

"Even if you're not killed on the initial impact, you may stay down there and starve to death," said Mussler.

However, progress is being made. The dangers are declining every year as Colorado's inactive and abandoned mines are sealed off for good.