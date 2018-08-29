Breast Cancer Film Seeking Young Actress with Unreconstructed Mastectomy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Although breast cancer in young women is rare, more than 250,000 US women under the age of 40 have been diagnosed. A woman-owned production company in Denver is gearing up to shoot a short film, hoping to debunk the myth that young women are not at risk for breast cancer. The Filmmakers are searching for a local actress who has had an un-reconstructed mastectomy.

If you're interested in playing the role of the breast cancer survivor, Kadee, in the local film “The 24 hour Intimate Position”... Or if you're interested in helping fund it... Call Director-Producer Darla Rae at 720-620-0536. You can also check out their website... Film-itproductions.com.