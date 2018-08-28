Wounded Colorado Springs officer moved to Craig Hospital for further treatment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police officer Cem Duzel, who was shot in the head during a confrontation in Colorado Springs earlier this month, was moved to Craig Hospital in Englewood on Tuesday morning for further treatment.

An ambulance carrying Duzel left UCHealth Memorial Central Hospital in Colorado Springs about 11 a.m. and was escorted by two Colorado Springs Police Department vehicle and one Colorado State Patrol vehicle on Interstate 25.

Some first responder agencies stopped on bridges spanning the interstate in honor of Duzel.

Duzel suffered a gunshot wound to the head early on Aug. 2 while responding to a report of shots fired. He was moved out of the intensive care unit last week.

Last weekend, Duzel was visited by actor Lou Ferrigno, well-known for playing the Hulk in the 1970’s television series.

“This man is my inspiration today and I’m proud to have spent some time with him!” Ferrigno wrote on social media.

Duzel has been with the Colorado Springs Police Department for five years and is assigned as a patrol officer for the Sand Creek Division.

The suspected shooter, 31-year-old Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, is charged with attempted first-degree murder. He remains jailed with his bail set at $1 million.