Woman gets scammed after paying for giant yard games for wedding games

LITTLETON, Colo. -- Corn hole, giant Jenga, giant Scrabble, Yardzee, giant dominoes ... what do all these games have in common? They are not in Kris Fox’s backyard.

She spent $225 buying them for her son’s wedding.

Fox went to a vendor called ByMomma on Facebook. Thinking with her heart, Fox decided to buy the giant yard games.

On June 11, she bought the five games from ByMomma using PayPal. She paid in full in advance.

Apparently, ByMomma went bye-bye, with Fox’s money. "She has scammed not only myself, she scammed several brides on Recycled Weddings Colorado," said Fox. Recycled Weddings Colorado is a group on Facebook.

She is Courtney Kamdar, owner of ByMomma. The FOX31 Problem Solvers have found that Kamdar has since changed her name to Court Thomas on her website. Problem Solvers attempted to contact Kamdar, but could not reach her.

PayPal refused a refund for Kris Fox. But luckily her credit card company will issue a full refund.

Lesson learned? “Lesson learned is don’t pay in full,” said Fox. She said she paid in full because the games wouldn't be delivered otherwise.