Westminster Public Safety Recognition Foundation Annual Banquet – 9/13

Who: Westminster Public Safety Recognition Foundation

What: Annual Banquet

When: Thursday, September 13, begins at 5:30p

Where: Marriot Westminster (click for map)

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2, as part of Support the Shield, are proud to support the Westminster Public Safety Recognition Foundation’s Annual Banquet. Join anchor Erika Gonzalez as she emcees an elegant night of recognition for our public safety personnel.

The WPSRF presents an annual dinner to recognize public safety personnel, citizens and businesses that have served “above and beyond the call of duty” for the good of their community. Tickets may be purchased at the Westminster Public Safety Center for $40/each. They can also be purchased online via PayPal who charges a small transaction fee.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.