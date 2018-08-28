Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Mark Kalix from Appliance Factory Warehouse shows us how to make a Watermelon Salad with Pickled Onion and Feta.

Watermelon Salad with Pickled Onion and Feta

Cutting watermelon can be tricky due to its large size. I peel off all of the skin and rind with a large chef knife before cutting the fruit into small bite size pieces which makes this salad easy to serve and eat. Pickled onions are very easy to make and will hold in the refrigerator for weeks. The combination of sweat melon, salty cheese and vinegary onion makes for a pleasing summer salad.

1 Watermelon cut into small pieces, about 4 ounces per salad

2 ounce Feta Cheese

½ ounce Mint, thin sliced

2 ounces pickled onion (recipe below)

Salt and pepper to taste

Drizzle, extra virgin olive oil

Drizzle, balsamic vinegar

Pickled Onion

1 red onion, sliced

½ cup apple cider vinegar

½ cup water

½ cup sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon mustard seed

Combine all ingredients into a small pot, bring to a simmer.

Remove from heat and let rest for one hour before serving.