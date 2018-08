LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Land Management is investigating property theft from the parking lot of their office building in Lakewood.

BLM tweeted out the incident Tuesday, saying a trailer was stolen by a person driving the Dodge pickup truck seen in the video.

The tweet did not describe a suspect or the time of the theft but a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Call (303) 239-3888 if you have information related to the crime.