Third Annual Toby’s Pet Parade & Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Saturday, September 8, 2018

Parfet Park

Downtown Golden, CO

9:00 am – 2 pm

Parade Registration and Check-in Open from 9:00am-9:45am

Parade Starts at 10:00am and concludes at 11:00am

Fair is 11:00am-2:00pm

Dress up your pup and join Foothills Animal Shelter for the 3rd annual Toby’s Pet Parade & Fair. Join hundreds of pups in the costume parade down Washington Avenue followed by a family-friendly fair in Parfet Park. Bring your family and friends to this extra ‘petcentric’ event supporting the mission of Foothills Animal Shelter and the thousands of homeless pets we care for every year!

https://tobyspetparade.org/

https://foothillsanimalshelter.org/