Third Annual Toby’s Pet Parade & Fair

Saturday, September 8, 2018
Parfet Park
Downtown Golden, CO
9:00 am – 2 pm
Parade Registration and Check-in Open from 9:00am-9:45am
Parade Starts at 10:00am and concludes at 11:00am
Fair is 11:00am-2:00pm
Dress up your pup and join Foothills Animal Shelter for the 3rd annual Toby’s Pet Parade & Fair. Join hundreds of pups in the costume parade down Washington Avenue followed by a family-friendly fair in Parfet Park. Bring your family and friends to this extra ‘petcentric’ event supporting the mission of Foothills Animal Shelter and the thousands of homeless pets we care for every year!
https://foothillsanimalshelter.org/
