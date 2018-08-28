Summer heat returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been a refreshing day with temperatures in Denver and along the Front Range in the 70s. However, the heat is quickly coming back. We are expecting mainly sunny skies from Wednesday through Friday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Thursday will be the hottest day with a forecast high right at 90 degrees in Denver.

We do have a weak cold front arriving on Saturday with a few showers possible. That cold front will reduce the heat with highs on Saturday in the low 80s. We'll be sunny and dry with warmer highs in the upper 80s on Sunday.

Labor Day is looking good at the point in Denver. We are currently predicting a dry holiday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s. So, make your plans to enjoy the last weekend of Summer.

