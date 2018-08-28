Save 50% on Tequila Taco & Cerveza Festival Tickets!

¡Vamos DENVER! The infamous Tequila, Taco, & Cerveza Fest is returning to Mile High for the 3rd annual festival Friday September 7th from 5pm-10pm at Mile High Station!

Believe the hype as the 2018 #TTCFest is coming to Denver with the mostly last Tacos, Tequilas, & Cervezas Plus Live Lucha Libre & Mariachi Entertainment all in one spot for ONE Day only Amigos!The fiesta showcases 40+ TEQUILA brands & flavors to taste, multiple unique TACO recipes from your cities favorite food trucks, y cold CERVEZAS!

¿Que mas? The festival also features Mariachis, Live Luchadores matches, Water Pong, Corn Hole, Over 10 types of Tacos from vendors, Margaritas, Merchandise, Vendors, y mas!

TICKETS | Ages 21+ ONLY to sample Tequila!

* $30 General Admission for HALF PRICE - $15! Includes 10 (.25oz) Samples of ANY Tequila, a branded TTC Fest sampling cup, all access entry, one mystery item, and ONE submission per ticket into our grand prize giveaway to be announced. Food not included with this purchase!

ENTERTAINMENT INCLUDES: