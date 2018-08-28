Police respond to possible shooting near Denver school; 1 victim in critical condition

DENVER — At least one person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting near MLK Jr. Boulevard and N. Marion Street Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting took place near Cole Arts and Science Academy but it’s unclear whether or not the victim is a student at the school. Police say the shooting is near the school but not in the school.

The victim is being treated at the Pediatric Emergency unit at Denver Health. A spokesperson for the hospital said they do not expect to treat any more patients involved in the incident.

It was near the school, not inside the school. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 28, 2018

There is no suspect information as of 2:46 p.m.

The identity of the victim has not been released and it’s unclear whether the shooting was related to any incident at the nearby school.

Police first alerted the public about the “possible shooting” via a tweet posted at 2:10 p.m., which said that officers are on the scene.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

We do not have any suspect info at this time. Residents will be properly notified by officers if there are any safety concerns to the neighborhood. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 28, 2018

This is a breaking news story. FOX31 and Channel 2 News will have new information soon.

For alerts on the latest breaking news, download our app for iPhone and Android.