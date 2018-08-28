Police from Ohio to Florida searching for 4 missing children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMA, Ohio -- Four abducted and endangered children might be on the way to Florida from Ohio, according police in Lima, Ohio.

The children range in ages from 8 to 13 years old.

On Tuesday, police issued a statement advising residents of all states between Ohio and Florida to be on the lookout.

That includes Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Georgia.

Police report the children were taken by their mother Marianna L. Merritt, who does not have custodial rights of the children.

Merritt might be joined by her boyfriend Charles Perkins, who police say was abusive toward the children.

There are active warrants for Perkins, and he might be armed and dangerous.

Officials say they could be in a dark blue 2000 Chrysler Voyager with a white passenger door. The vehicle has Ohio plates FMQ-3175.

Merritt is a 40-year-old white woman with red hair and green eyes, standing 5-foot-5 and weighing about 210 pounds.

Perkins, Merritt's boyfriend, is a 39-year-old white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He's 5-foot-5 and weighs 164 pounds.

The four children are described as: