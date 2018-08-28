× Nearby homes evacuated for barricade situation in southeast Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora police SWAT team responded to the 3300 block of South Hannibal Street where an armed man was barricaded in a home.

A police spokesman said he was wanted on felony charges.

Police said there was no reason to believe there was anyone else inside the home with home.

Negotiators were on the scene attempting to establish communication with the man.

A few neighboring homes were evacuated, according to the spokesman.