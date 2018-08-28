Motorcycle deaths on the rise in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Although motorcycles only make up 3 percent of the vehicles on the roads, they represent about 20 percent of the fatalities on Colorado roads.

54 motorcyclists have lost their life on Colorado roads so far in 2018 and with the warm summer weather, there's a lot more of them on the road.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said that both motorcyclists and other drivers need to be more careful on the roads. One way for motorcyclists to be safer is by taking training courses.

"We definitely know that a lot of these crashes the motorcyclists themselves are to blame either they are riding impaired or riding too fast or riding aggressively but we do see a lot of crashes that involve a motorist," said CDOT spokesperson Sam Cole.

CDOT offers a motorcycle operator safety training program. It's hands on training courses in 16 counties across the state and they say it increase skills which, in turn, increases safety on the roads.