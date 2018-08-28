× Little things you can do to help the environment

Heather Smith from The Haute Bar shows us some swaps or new habits that are easy to do *daily* and make big impact.

TwentyFifty is a 100% biodegradable and compostable fork that is tough enough to grab your food, yet pliable enough to compost in a natural environment without the need for a special, dedicated industrial recycling plant or machinery.

The ruling is out … one-use plastic straw are no more, making way for reusable straws, like these from Kikkerland. This is one small change that can make a big difference and keep the ocean clean.

Soma and Parley for the Oceans have designed the world’s first bottle made from up-cycled plastic waste that was cleared out of marine environments by the Parley Clean-up Network.

Tritan uses and ultra light and durable material and uses less energy and is designed to last longer thus reducing the carbon footprint overall.

Stasher is a 100% plastic-free reusable food & cooking bag made from pure platinum-silicone to reduce plastic exposure for both people and the planet!

Another change all of us could make is *changing our clothes*. Toad&Co is makes eco fashion look good. This men’s shirt is Organic Cotton, and this women’s sweater is made from non-mulesed wool, Tencel (made from tree pulp ) and organic cotton. Down to the basics — these Patagonia undergarments are Fair Trade Certified and are made with recycled content.