We are just one short week away from the Race! Check out the teams last workout led by station Head Trainer Joana! If you register with the promo code: FORT616... Two dollars of your fee goes to the group Shield 616... Which provides armored vests for Colorado law Enforcement. Go to kwgn.com and click on the "Fortitude 10k" option under the "community" tab.AlertMe
Final Week of Fortitude Training
-
Fortitude 10K Training Tips
-
Fortitude 10k Stretching
-
Fortitude Team Training
-
Fortitude Training Tips
-
Fortitude Training
-
-
Fortitude Training
-
Scheels Partnering with the Fortitude 10k.
-
“Volrunteer” at the Fortitude 10K
-
Fortitude Race Drone
-
FORTitude
-
-
Fortitude runner speeding to the finish line
-
FORTitude 10K runners can register to help provide protective equipment for police
-
FORTitude 10K – 9/3