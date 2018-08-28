× Ex-boyfriend pleads not guilty 2013 disappearance, death of Kelsie Schelling in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The suspect in the death of Kelsie Schelling pleaded not-guilty at his arraignment on Tuesday. Schelling disappeared and was killed in 2013.

The suspect, Donthe Isiah Lucas, 25, did not say a word when he was in the courtroom on Tuesday. A trial date of April 2 was set and it is expected to last three weeks.

However, the defense plans to ask for a change of venue. The case-motion hearings for that is set for Feb. 7 and 8. He will be in court for a status hearing on Jan. 7.

Investigators said he faces a charge of first-degree murder and is being held without bond in the case

Lucas and Schelling had been dating in February 2013 and that’s when the family says the young Denver woman had driven down to Pueblo to tell Lucas she was pregnant.

She reportedly texted a photo of her eight-week ultrasound to Lucas, then made the two-hour trip from Denver to meet Lucas at his request.

She arrived at the Walmart just after 11 p.m., and nearly an hour later, texted that she was “tired of waiting.”

Lucas asked her to meet on a street near his grandmother’s house. A half-hour later, she wrote: “Where are you … I’ve been here for over an hour just waiting.”

She was never heard from again.

Lucas was arrested in November for an unrelated robbery in Pueblo. A few weeks later, in December, police arrested Lucas for the death of Schelling.