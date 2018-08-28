Colorado Springs TV crew nearly hit by vehicle while live on air

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A Colorado Springs news crew was live on the air reporting on a fatal shooting when a driver plowed through the crime scene on Tuesday morning, grazing a photographer with vehicle's side mirror.

KRDO reporter Krystal Story was live on the air reporting on the shooting near Memorial Park when the driver came through just after 6 a.m.

Story and and photographer Pete Miller were not injured.

The driver, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital and is facing charges of careless driving, driving through a barricade and driving without a license.

He was also arrested on a traffic warrant.