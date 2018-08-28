Data breach may have compromised data of up to 2 million T-mobile customers

Roughly two million T-mobile customers were the victims of a recent data breach and the company is in the process of notifying victims of the incident.

According to FOX Business, T-mobile said that breach didn’t jeopardize any financial information but details such as billing zip codes, email address, account data, phone numbers and names may have been compromised.

The company said the breach was discovered on Aug. 20 and affected customers are currently being contacted.

In a statement, T-mobile said they “regret the incident.”

The full statement can be found below: