Body camera video released of incident when Denver officers handcuffed Colorado reporter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Colorado reporter says she was handcuffed by police for taking photos on a public sidewalk. The incident happened back in July and now the Denver Police Department has released body camera footage.

The day after the incident happened Susan Greene, editor of The Colorado Independent, said she was furious with the way she was treated by police. Weeks later, the Denver district attorney announced no charges would be filed against the officers.

Meanwhile, Denver police are in the middle of an internal investigation.

See the body camera footage in the video above .