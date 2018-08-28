Blood found near dumpster linked to missing homeless man

AURORA, Colo. — Blood found near a dumpster in Aurora was determined by investigators to be that of a homeless man who had been reported missing.

Police are not saying whether they believe the man is dead.

According to the Aurora Police Department, K9s made the discovery inside the Denver Arapahoe Disposal Site on Aug. 20.

Testing of the blood resulted in a DNA match with Eric Todd Ewing, who was reported as a missing person by the Aurora Police Major Crimes Unit.

A search by investigators and K9s looking for evidence connected to Ewing covered roughly an acre of land and was inspected for almost 12 hours on Aug. 25.

Ewing, 43, is homeless and frequents the area around East 6th Avenue and Peoria Street and the area of East Colfax Avenue and Florence Street.

Investigators say the circumstances surrounding the Ewing’s disappearance are unclear but are asking the public for help locating him.

If you see Ewing, call 303-62-.3100. If you have information about his whereabouts, contact Detective Sergeant Stephen Jokerst at 303-739-6092.