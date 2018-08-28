Cold front brings 20-degree temperature drop, chance of afternoon storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A cold front will bring a 20-degree temperature drop on Tuesday in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

High temperatures will reach about 75 degrees after Denver his 93 degrees on Monday.

Expect hazy sunshine with a little more smoke moving in and a 20 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

The mountains can expect morning sun and isolated afternoon thunderstorms. It will be breezy at times with highs ranging from 55 to 65 degrees.

There will be hazy sun on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with a slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday look sunny in the morning with a 10 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms and highs in the mid-80s.

Labor Day will have sunshine in the morning and a 10 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms with highs in the mid-80s.

There's a better chance for rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday.

