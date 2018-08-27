Young children have advice for adults after witnessing fight on Frontier Airlines flight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Two men get into a fight on a Frontier Airlines flight arriving from Phoenix to Denver International Airport. It all happened right in front of a 13-year-old girl, her 6-year-old brother and their father.

The McGonigle family tells FOX31 it all started when one passenger bumped into another as everyone stood to leave the plane.

Thirteen year old Maegan says heated words were exchanged then threats of violence before the men started pushing and shoving each other with one man landing in a woman's lap, "he was saying he would break his face and (the other) said 'do it' ."

Maegan's little brother Jonathan tells FOX31 he never wants to see anything like that again, "it makes me just like, want to jump out the window.. I don't like when people are yelling like that and saying bad words."

Denver police arrived and removed the men from the plane. FOX31 obtained a statement from the airline saying, "Safety is the top priority at Frontier Airlines and we have zero tolerance for anything that threatens the security of our customers or crew."

Maegan says she and her brother aren't afraid to fly in the future, but they want adults to consider one thing before stepping on any plane, "if you get bumped by somebody with a bag don't yell at them call them names just apologize. walk away and everything will be fine."

The men, ages 36 and 28, received citations for public fighting and were released.