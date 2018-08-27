Woman reported missing from Lochbuie since Friday

LOCHBUIE, Colo. — A 56-year-old woman has been reported missing from a small Colorado town, the Lochbuie Police Department said.

Terri Ackerman went missing Friday from Lochbuie, which is along Interstate 76 northeast of Brighton.

She is described as being 5-foot-4 and 170 pounds. She has reddish brown hair with tattoos up her right arm.

Ackerman’s daughter said the family believes there are suspicious circumstances surrounding her mother’s disappearance because she came home, then left with everything still inside.

She added bloodhounds have not been able to pick up a scene.

Anyone who sees Ackerman or knows her whereabouts is asked to call police at 303-659-1395.