Video: Mice, animal feces found at Denny’s restaurant in Denver

DENVER — A Denver restaurant is closed Monday after inspectors found evidence of mice and a customer actually saw the mice and recorded video of them.

This video was taken earlier this month at the Denny’s near 17th and Federal.

An inspector checked out the place after a customer complaint last week. The report shows that the inspection found rodent droppings under various booths.

The inspector recommended that the restaurant perform a deep cleaning and sanitizing.

Monday afternoon, FOX31 went to the Denny’s only to find it closed.

Someone who opened the door only told us that workers are doing maintenance. We’ll follow up with this story as we gather more information.