Truth Check: PACs air misleading claims attacking Crow in Coffman race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — The Truth Check team continues to look at the candidates and their commercials in the 2018 midterms. Every advertisement that claims something -- we will research and determine if the candidates are actually telling the truth.

You can watch our previous “Truth Check” segments here and you can read our criteria and standards here.

The latest Truth Check involves the highly competitive Colorado 6th Congressional District Race between incumbent Mike Coffman and Jason Crow.

This race is particularly interesting because Coffman, a Republican, is in a district that went overwhelmingly for Hillary Clinton. While Coffman won his race by more than 30,000 votes some believe an "anti-Trump wave" could negatively impact the sitting Congressman.

The commercial in question is produced and paid for by the Congressional Leadership Fund PAC, a group aimed at electing Republicans around the country.

CLAIM #1

Jason Crow is an unaccomplished politician

Exact quote in ad: "Meet Jason Crow another 'all talk no action' politician."

Verdict: False

Reason: The Truth Check believes it is false to say Crow is "all talk and no action" when he has won a bronze star. Crow served as an Army ranger prior to entering public life.

CLAIM #2

Jason Crow was part of the mismanagement at the VA

Exact quote in ad: "Crow served on the Board of Veterans Affairs where it was his job to advocate for veterans, Crow failed while veterans suffered because of mismanagement at the VA."

Verdict: Misleading

Reason: Crow served on the state Board of Veterans Affairs - a volunteer group appointed by Governor Hickenlooper to advise the Governor and State on military issues. While the Board did play a role in advising the new veterans hospital in Aurora, a mismanaged project, the Truth Check believes its unfair to place blame on this state board while the federal bureaucracy played a much larger role.

CLAIM #3

Jason Crow skipped meetings while on the Board of Veterans Affairs

Exact quote in ad: "Jason Crow didn't show up for work, skipping a third of the board's meetings."

Verdict: True

Reason: The Truth Check reviewed the minutes and found Crow did miss over thirty percent of meetings however only three were unexcused absences. The Crow campaign team does not dispute this fact.

CLAIM #4

Jason Crow turned his back on veterans

Exact quote in ad: "Jason Crow failed to do his job and turned his back on Colorado's Veterans."

Verdict: False

Reason: The Truth Check believes it is false to say Crow turned his back on veterans -- he was a paratrooper, Army Ranger, and Bronze star winner.

Ralph Bozella, former chairman of the Colorado Board of Veterans Affairs, sent this statement to the Truth Check:

“This attack is politics at its worst. In my tenure as chair, Jason Crow was an indispensable member of the Colorado Board of Veterans Affairs. He dutifully served veterans across the state – from his tireless efforts helping bring the new VA hospital to Aurora, to his work on the homelessness facility in Fort Lyon that served veterans. Jason was a tremendous asset in this completely volunteer role who went above and beyond to serve."