State to audit ‘Great Colorado Payback’

DENVER — The Colorado State Auditors office will audit the Great Colorado Payback and the management program by the Treasurer’s Office.

The Great Colorado Payback is a program that aims at getting unclaimed property and finances returned to rightful owners.

The decision follows several stories, highlighted by the FOX31 Problem Solvers, involving difficulty in Coloradans getting their property or finances returned to them.

Kellie Harper found out in late October that the Great Colorado Payback was holding almost $2,800 for her from a bank account she’d forgotten about – it took her several months to get that money.

In June, the Limon Chamber of Commerce complained to the Problem Solvers about their delay.

Per Colorado Auditors office: State is reviewing the "Great Colorado Payback" under the name "unclaimed property audit." The results of the audit are not expected to be released until July/August of next year #copolitics #kdvr — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) August 27, 2018

According to the auditor’s office, the findings will not be completed until July or August of 2019.

Because the audit involves State Treasurer Walker Stapleton, the Republican nominee for governor, it has – not surprisingly – become a political issue.

Rachel George, a spokeswoman for Treasurer Stapleton, suggested the Treasure’s office is “open” to the audit and in fact had requested one be formally opened in late June.

George went onto say Stapleton’s office has returned over $197 million to taxpayers through the Great Colorado Payback, more than any treasurer in Colorado history.

George called Democrats attacks on the program a “political stunt.”

Eric Walker, spokesman for the Democratic Party, weighed in Monday.

“If Stapleton can’t perform the limited duties of his current office without attracting scrutiny from state watchdogs, how can voters trust him to run the state?” Walker said.