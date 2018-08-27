× Specific flavor of Children’s Advil recalled due to dosage mislabeling

ATLANTA — Pfizer Consumer Healthcare is recalling a specific flavor of Children’s Advil because of a dosage mislabeling issue.

According to the pharmaceutical company, it’s voluntarily recalling Children’s Advil Suspension Bubble Gum Flavored 4 fluid ounce bottles because the dosage cup in the packaging is listed in teaspoons, but the label on the bottle is in milliliters, USA Today reports.

The company says that the mislabeling could make it easy for an overdose to occur.

The following details were provided about the product being recalled:

Product Name: Children’s Advil Suspension Bubble Gum Flavored 4fl oz. Bottle

Children’s Advil Suspension Bubble Gum Flavored 4fl oz. Bottle GTIN #: 3-0573-0207-30-0

3-0573-0207-30-0 Lot #: R51129

R51129 Expiration Date: 11/20

Consumers can return the product to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

Anyone with additional questions or concerns can contact Pfizer Consumer Healthcare’s Information line at 800-882-3845.