× Risas Dental and Braces Labor of Love

For the fifth year in a row, doctors and staff from Risas Dental and Braces will donate their time at its annual Labor of Love event. The dental group expects to treat nearly 500 patients across its four participating locations, blanketing the areas from South Denver to Wheat Ridge and at two locations in North and South Aurora.

Risas Dental and Braces Labor of Love

Monday, Sept. 3rd – 8am to 12pm

Wheat Ridge – 3815 N. Wadsworth Blvd, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Denver South – 2731 W. Evans Ave., Denver, CO 80219

Aurora South – 3575 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora, CO 80014

Aurora North – 11479 E Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80010

Cost: Free!