Police say Greeley man used Shanann Watts' death to threaten ex-girlfirend

LONGMONT, Colo. – A Greeley man used the death of Shanann Watts and her two young daughters to threaten his ex-girlfriend earlier this month, according to Longmont police.

Miguel Perez, 31, allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home on Monday in violation of a protective order.

Following the incident, his ex-girlfriend, Desiree Yuma, told police she was afraid of Perez because he had threatened her multiple times.

Yuma told police that two days earlier, Perez texted her a link to a media report on the deaths of Watts.

Watts’ body was recovered in a shallow grave near an oil tank on property owned by Anadarko Petroleum, where her husband, Christopher Watts, worked as an operator.

Officials said they found the bodies of the girls, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, in an oil well in near their mother’s body. Shanann Watts was 15 weeks pregnant with a boy when she was strangled to death, police said.

Christopher Watts has been charged in the Aug. 16 homicides.

After the link was sent, Longmont police allege that Perez, wrote her a second time to say “I could never kill a kid. But I could kill you.”

As police interviewed her, she was receiving multiple phone calls from Perez using a blocked phone number. Perez said he would come back to the home, but never returned.

Police learned that Perez coach’s youth football in Platteville. When police approached him, he fled before turning himself into police.

Perez faces several charges including burglary and violating a protective order in connection to Monday’s incident.