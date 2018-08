DENVER — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in north Denver on Monday morning.

The crash between the motorcycle and a vehicle happened about 6 a.m. at East 48th Avenue and Race Street, near Elyria Park.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The name, age and gender were not released.

It’s not known if the driver of the vehicle was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.