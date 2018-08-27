× Man fatally shot in altercation with Westminster police officer identified

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — At least one officer was involved in a shooting in Westminster on Saturday evening that left a Broomfield man dead.

At about 8:45 p.m., the Westminster Police Department got a call about several people fighting and responded to the area of Federal Boulevard and Stratford Lake Drive.

When police arrived, two males approached an officer and “refused to obey commands,” according to police. A physical altercation ensued and the officer fired his gun, striking one of the men.

Authorities said medics responded and took 27-year-old Birendra Thakuri to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Northbound Federal Boulevard was shut down from 112th Avenue to Stratford Lakes Drive (that becomes Ranch Reserve Parkway) while police investigated.