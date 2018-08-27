Mail continues to vanish from Englewood post office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Mail continues to go missing from the Lehigh Post Office in Englewood, nearly three after months after the mail carrier allegedly responsible was placed on non-duty status.

The Office of the Inspector General began to investigate reports of mail theft in February of 2018. More than six months later, no arrests have been made, even though an employee believed to be behind the thefts was identified on June 6th.

"I won't go near that post office ever again. I'll mail from work," said Barb Madison, one of many Englewood residents who say they've lost trust in the post office.

Madison says she had mail stolen in July, long after the suspected employee was placed on leave.

"I mailed the letter on July 16th. I know the exact date. I think there's got to be more than one person involved," she said. "We're supposed to be able to count on these people. This is a federal institution. There's something very wrong here and I think someone needs to go in there and clean house."

Madison isn't alone. Sarah Beals mailed homemade wedding invitations just a few weeks ago. They are invitations she spent hours creating. Her family never received them.

"You kind of feel like you should be able to trust your post office and drop things off and not think twice about it," Beals said.

The Office of the Inspector General is not saying whether there may be more than one suspect responsible. However, they did release this statement: