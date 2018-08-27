High-tech smart homes becoming more popular for homeowners in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- New market research shows that 60 percent of homeowners want the latest high-tech features built into their new house.

With business booming for home builders in Colorado, at least two major companies are offering the technology to home-buyers.

Lennar is one of the companies offering a "everything's included" package which features Amazon Alexa built into the home. With the technology, Alexa could communicate with someone at the front door to changing your thermostat.

The company tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers that it makes your entire home smarter and safer - Amazon will even come out after you move into your home to help set up the devices.

Oakwood Homes is also making the transition into smart home technology.

The Home IQ package comes standard in all Oakwood Homes and they say it makes life easier safer and more efficient. It allows you to use an app to control everything from a thermostat to allowing you to lock and close your doors.

It even includes a sprinkler system detecting when it's raining and no need for water.

"It's a smart package. It's all app controlled it's convenience security and savings for our home owners," Oakwood Homes say.

Technology packages are also offered from other companies like Thrive Home Builders and companies like Nexia and One-Touch-Home allow you to build automation in to older homes.